ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A proposed plan to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County would also mean the merger of the two police departments.
Some police are pushing back against the plan. News 4 spoke to four members of the Police Chief's Association. They said they did not have any input in the proposed plan.
Among police concerns is the dissolving relationships built with the communities as well as concern about resource allocation.
News 4 also reached out to Better Together, the group spearheading the merger plan.
It's spokesman said that "Once consolidated, Police Department will provide police officers the ability to communicate with each other about crime and share information which will provide a safer environment for police and citizens alike."
