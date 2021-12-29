(KMOV.com) -- There's no such thing as being out of the woods for the Blues when it comes to the health and activity of player personnel this season. There are, however, periods of time where goods news can slightly outweigh the bad.
Due to the extended holiday break brought on by the NHL's premature shutdown of league activities prior to Christmas, Wednesday night's game at Enterprise Center against the Edmonton Oilers will be the Blues' first contest since all the way back on December 19. In the time since, St. Louis has had the benefit of returning some of their key players from injury.
Head coach Craig Berube said he expects David Perron, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou all to be available for the Blues against the Oilers on Wednesday night. Additionally, Oscar Sundqvist has cleared COVID protocols and is practicing with the team. That's the good news for the Blues.
The bad? The returns of those three productive forwards are a necessity for a Blues team that will be without a new crop of players added to the COVID list over the past week. That list includes Dakota Joshua, Ivan Barbashev and Robert Bortuzzo, along with the previously injured James Neal.
Perron has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury on November 26. Though he's been practicing for several weeks, the holiday break appears to have given Perron a nice chance to take all the necessary time to reintegrate without having to miss additional games. Perron was playing some of his best hockey in the days immediately preceding the injury, as he logged a goal and six assists in the four games leading up to November 26.
Robert Thomas had been sidelined since early December with a lower-body injury, with Berube at the time noting "It's a lingering thing. Been going on for a little bit but he's fought through it. Now it's time he needs some rest."
Rest is precisely what that extended break afforded Thomas, who the Blues hope will be ready to return to his previous levels of productivity. Thomas is on nearly a point per game pace for the season, with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 24 appearances.
Jordan Kyrou had boasted a similar scoring pace (25 points in 27 games) this season before he got banged up on a hard hit on December 11. Berube noted Kyrou had been playing through another injury from a previous game as it was, making Kyrou another candidate who benefitted from the Blues' recent 10 days off from game action.
