Several people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Caseyville, Ill. Saturday night.
Witnesses said multiple vehicles got into a wreck at State Route 157 and Rauckman Drive, just South of Interstate 64 shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses also said a police vehicle was involved in the crash. News 4 is working to confirm this.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information comes in.
