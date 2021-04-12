NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in North City are handling a six-car crash that left several injured Monday morning.
The fiery crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Broadway and Carrie in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Fire officials said one of the cars caught on fire but was quickly extinguished.
At least seven people were injured and five were taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was seriously injured and another is in critical condition. An accident reconstruction team handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.