ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- There are several hiring events around St. Louis this week.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, JobFairX will host a virtual career fair featuring more than 25 employers, including CVS, AT&T, Chevron and Ford Motor Company. Click here to register for the free virtual event.
On Tuesday Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles will host a food and beverage career fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the event, Ameristar will be looking to fill 100 positions. Click here for a list of open positions or for more information.
Then, on Thursday, Delaware North/Sportservice will be holding a hiring event to fill open positions at Busch Stadium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open positions include concession supervisors, party suite attendants and fan shop associates. Attendees should enter at Gate 3 and there will be free parking in Lot C on the south side of the stadium.
On Saturday, there will be a job fair for Walgreens at 28 Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The company will be conducting open interviews and job offers. The starting pay is $15 and there is a $500 sign on bonus.
