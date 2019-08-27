CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Caseyville are alerting business owners of several video game gambling machines being destroyed.
Last week, police reported video machines were broken into at 4038 N 89th Street.
The gaming machines were destroyed causing thousands of dollars in damage.
On Aug. 27, another burglary was reported at the Full Moon Salon and video gaming machines were also broken into.
Inbetween the two incidents, there was another break-in in a Metro East bar.
The machines were targeted, Caseyville Police Department said.
In all the crimes, video surveillance was not available.
