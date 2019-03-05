BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Bethalto, Illinois Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex before 5:00 Tuesday evening.
Authorities said several firefighters were injured after part of the house collapsed.
