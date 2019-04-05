BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A firefighter was injured and 20 people are homeless after an early morning fire broke out in Pike County Friday.
Flames broke out at an apartment building in Bowling Green just before 5:00 a.m. at one of three buildings in the Creekside Apartments.
Seven families live in the affected buildings. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters rescued two pets.
One firefighter was taken was taken to a hospital but has since been released.
The cause is still under investigation.
