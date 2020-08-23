ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of students in St. Louis start school on Monday. Some will be learning online and others in classrooms. No matter how they're learning, several events were held in the last couple weeks to get them prepared.
Sunday, First Assembly Church in St. Peters hosted a Kicks and Cuts event for students.
Children got a free haircut and a gift card to buy a new pair of shoes. Church members say they are also looking for other ways to help. Last year, they paid off lunch debt for students at more than a dozen schools in the Fort Zumwalt District.
Back to school is also on the minds of kids and parents in north St. Louis County. Kiddie Karnival Childcare Center hosted a back-to-school bash for families in Spanish Lake Sunday afternoon.
This year's event was a drive-thru experience because of the coronavirus. Organizers handed out 1,000 backpacks along with other supplies.
In addition to its community events, Kiddie Karnival provides 24-hour childcare services for parents who work non-traditional schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.