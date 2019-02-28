ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Expect wet or slick roads during your Thursday morning commute.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger said slick roads across the St. Louis Metro area could make the commute messy. She advises drivers to either head to work early or wait until the roads are treated.
IDOT and MoDOT told News 4 they have crews out treating roads. IDOT advised drivers to leave early and "Don't Crowd the Plow."
8:40 a.m.
The City of St. Charles' Police Department is asking drivers to avoid eastbound Interstate 70 near Highway 94.
According to the department, a serious accident has closed multiple lanes in the area. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
7:45 a.m.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was in the area of eastbound Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive after a four-vehicle crash was reported.
Toomey said it appeared they shut down the eastbound side of the bridge to traffic.
Yet ANOTHER crash at 270 and Riverview. EB bridge is now shutdown. Looks like at least 3 cars involved. @KMOV #StormMode pic.twitter.com/0sMQB8vE5C— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) February 28, 2019
Toomey reported that while the lanes are closed, traffic is being diverted off the Riverview exit. She said there is a major traffic backup in the area.
7:30 a.m.
At least three left lanes of Highway 364 are closed past Bennington Place following a crash. MoDOT expects the lanes to reopen prior to 8:30 a.m.
The left lane of westbound Interstate 70 was closed at Highway 141. The lane is expected to reopen before 7:45 a.m.
The right lane of westbound Highway 364 was also closed past Harvester Road. It is expected to reopen around 7:35 a.m.
6:40 a.m.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have been closed at Grand following a crash. MoDOT officials told News 4 they are requesting salt for the roadway.
An estimated time for the roadway to reopen has not been disclosed.
6:30 a.m.
During a press conference, Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis' District Maintenance Engineer, urged drivers to be careful when venturing out. He said that drivers should make sure to give themselves plenty of room on the roads.
Becker said there are some icy and slick spots on area roads and crews are putting treatment down but any roads that have not been treated or where the treatment got washed away will be slick.
Becker said if drivers can delay their commute they should because it will give chemicals more time to work.
As Becker was speaking, MoDOT said eastbound Highway 370 was closed before Highway 94.
In addition, a crash closed the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 at West Florissant. Officials said that crash is expected to be cleared around 7:15 a.m.
6:20 a.m.
MoDOT officials told News 4 the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down near the Six Flags exit.
The roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m.
6:10 a.m.
St. Louis County police told News 4 they are currently working crashes on eastbound Interstate 270 at Lilac, eastbound I-44 at I-270 and one at Lewis & Clark and I-270.
Officers also told News the entire Interstate 270 bridge over Riverview is covered in ice.
5:55 a.m.
New crashes have been reported on eastbound Interstate 44 near Antire, westbound Interstate 70 near Shreve and southbound Interstate 270 at Doughtery Ferry Road.
MoDOT officials said the crashes are expected to be cleared before 6:45 a.m.
5:30 a.m.
A crash was reported on westbound Interstate 270 near West Florissant in North County.
A crash also closed lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River. MoDOT said drivers should be prepared to use the center lanes through the area until the crash is cleared around 6:20 a.m.
5 a.m.
the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed near Kingshighway following a crash. The lanes reopened at 5 a.m. to traffic.
Around the same time the interstate reopened, a crash was reported on Interstate 64 near Kingshighway.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was on the sidewalks in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning and reported they were also slick. He urged people to use caution when heading outside to make sure they don’t slide around on walkways.
Late Wednesday night, a Winter Weather Advisory that was originally issued for the southern portion of the News 4 viewing area expanded north to include a majority of the area. The advisory will be in place until noon and could bring freezing rain, sleet or snow during the commute.
