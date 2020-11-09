ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Halloween party has led to possibly 200 St. Louis County high school students being exposed to COVID-19.
During a Monday morning press conference, County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the health department learned of a Halloween party at the house of a De Smet Jesuit High School student. The party may have had in excess of 200 people in attendance. Five people who were there have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Page said all of those who attended the party are being encouraged to quarantine. He said the party was not school sponsored and the information regarding the party were spread by word of mouth and there was no known guest list. He also stated that he would consider the party to be a super spreader event.
According to Page, there are currently no county council ordinances that allow for people to be fined for events such as this.
Also, during his briefing Monday, Page warned that if the current trends in new positive COVID-19 cases continues into the next week or two additional restrictions will be put in place. In addition, he asked that anyone who could stay home do so to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
