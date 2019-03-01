CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There is a new push to oust St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
The St. Louis County Council plans to consider a resolution asking the St. Louis County Prosecutor to remove Steve Stenger from office because he is not regularly attending council meetings.
The resolution is sponsored by four of the seven council members.
The St. Louis County Charter says the County Executive “shall” attend the meetings although Stenger contends the language does not mandate it.
