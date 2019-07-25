ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several events within the next week throughout the area will help put you in the Christmas spirit.
From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Raging Rivers Waterpark will have Christmas trivia, holiday music and a special visit from Santa.
Thursday night, from 6 to 9 p.m. ‘Christmas in July at the Bevo Mill’ will take place to raise money for Huntington’s Disease.
One day later, the Alton Exchange Mall will kickoff a week-long ‘Christmas in July’ event with a ladies night. The side room will become a winter wonderland from July 25 through July 31.
On July 27 and July 28, Washington State Park in De Soto will host various ‘Christmas in July’ events at the campground. The event includes a decorating contest, scavenger hunt, Santa and more.
On July 31, the Cardinals will host ‘Christmas in July’ night at the ballpark. All fans who purchase a special theme ticket for the game will receive an exclusive Fred on a Sled!
