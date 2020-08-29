Several cars struck by gunfire in Collinsville Waffle House parking lot

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple cars were damaged after a group of people opened fire in the parking lot of businesses in Collinsville Saturday.

Officers with the Collinsville Police Department said several people in different cars showed up in the parking lot of Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company and starting shooting toward each other. 

Police said several cars were hit and it appears at least one person was shot but no victims have come forward. 

No other information was released. 

