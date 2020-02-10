O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon, Illinois are investigating after several cars were broken into Sunday afternoon.
According to Capt. Kirk Brueggeman, the break-ins occurred at businesses along Central Park Drive: Club Fitness, Drury Inn, Chevy’s Fresh Mex and Texas Road House. In total, seven cars were broken into.
Detectives are currently looking over surveillance footage in hopes of identifying any possible suspects.
Capt. Brueggeman told News 4 this is the first series of break-ins reported on the same day in a while. He also said break-ins are common in the Metro East.
