BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dumpster fire at a Black Jack apartment complex damaged several cars Saturday night.
Fire crews arrived to the Whispering Lake Apartments just before midnight for a report of a fire. Two cars were completely destroyed by the blaze and several others were damaged.
A fire official said fireworks may have sparked the fire but the cause is still under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
