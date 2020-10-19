CASEYVILLE, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East battled a large blaze as more than a dozen cars were burned at an auction lot overnight.
The fire started around 1: 30 a.m. Monday at the Insurance Auto Auction along Interstate 64 and Route 157.
It took fire crews a while to get to the cars due to a locked gate.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
