MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Rams vs. Bengals, it's the Super Bowl match up set for Feb. 13 and whichever team you choose, it will be a big weekend for sports betting. According to the American Association of Gaming, millions of Americans will bet on the big game. But not in Missouri.
Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. It's why sports fans often head across the river to place their bets in Illinois where it is legal.
"I ride my bike to the Arch every day if its above 40 degrees," said Tom Green, a St. Louis resident. "If the Blues are playing that day I'll go to the Illinois side and make a bet."
He's not alone. Lawmakers in Missouri know many cross state lines to place bets.
"We've been seeing people who have wanted to place legal bets on sporting events taking their money to other states and those tax dollars rather than being invested in Missouri schools, they are going to border states so we obviously want to keep those educational resources here in the state of Missouri," Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer is one of the state legislatures sponsoring a bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri.
There are several bills. Many have tried and failed since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018. But there's hope that this year, one of the bills will make it through.
The legislature has until the end of the session in May to pass a bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.