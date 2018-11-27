ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities say several suspects have been charged in connection with several carjackings that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend.
Philantae Johnson, 22, of Washington Park and Perry Brown, 22, of East St. Louis, have been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.
Both are accused of stealing a car from a woman who had just returned home to the 800 block of Dickson around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said she was opening her door when one of the suspects appeared behind her and pushed her into her residence.
Police said the suspect then pointed a gun at her and another victim, a 30-year-old man, inside the home and demanded the keys to her 2012 Kia Sorento. The woman handed over the keys and Johnson and Brown then drove away in her car, police said.
Kensey Lewis, 19, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
He is charged in connection with a carjacking in which police say a woman had just withdrawn money from an ATM at the St. Louis Community Credit in the 3600 block of Forest Park and was walking back to her 2013 Ford Escape when a suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys.
Police said four suspects entered her car and drove away. The incident also happened on Sunday night.
All of the suspects facing charges are still at-large.
Someone is in custody in connection with a carjacking in the 1100 block of Washington on Sunday night and in the 300 block of S. Grand on Saturday night, police said.
The four carjackings were one of seven in the city during Thanksgiving weekend.
