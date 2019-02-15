ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a multi-vehilce accident on I-64 at Kingshighway.
According to authorities, accidents are impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews are still assessing the injuries on the scene.
Three westbound lanes are closed, and MoDOT doesn't expect the scene to clear until around 4:30 p.m.
There is another accident on westbound I-64, shortly beyond that scene at the Hampton exit. That is a single vehicle crash.
A multi-vehicle crash has also been reported on Kingshighway at Maryland in the Central West End.
Two accidents were reported on I-70, one at West Florrisant which closed two eastbound lanes and another past Zumbehl Road that closed one eastbound land.
The West Florissant accident has reported injuries. Both scenes are not expected to clear until after 4 p.m.
As of 3:45, the Missouri Highway Patrol has responded to:
194 calls for service, 16 stranded motorists, 19 vehicle crashes, and two injury vehicle crashes. There have not been any fatalities reported.
Conditions are continuing to change, and News 4 will update this story with more information.
