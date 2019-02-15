ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several accidents impacting major roads and highways Friday afternoon have since been cleared.
Firefighters were on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-64 at Kingshighway.
According to authorities, accidents impacted both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
A multi-vehicle crash was also reported on Kingshighway at Maryland in the Central West End.
Two accidents were reported on I-70, one at West Florrisant which closed two eastbound lanes and another past Zumbehl Road that closed one eastbound land.
The West Florissant accident had reported injuries.
As of 9 a.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol has responded to:
569 calls for service, 166 stranded motorists, 125 vehicle crashes, 19 injuries and one fatality.
Conditions are continuing to change, and News 4 will update this story with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.