CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After County Executive Sam Page extended St. Louis County’s ban on indoor dining, some restaurants want a say in how they serve.
While some owners are fighting to stay open, others are battling to do so safely.
Cobalt Smoke and Sea in Creve Coeur is among seven restaurants wanting to serve meals without compromising safety.
They met with Dr. Page to talk about how to get everyone on the same page.
"I have no control of numbers going up or down, so let's talk about that. What does that mean? What are the numbers you're looking for? How can we work this so that we're not just getting penalized because numbers keep going up? Solutions that was my biggest,” said Owner Bernadette Faasen.
Faasen said they proposed requiring customers to wear masks while seated and not eating and as well as adjusting ways of serving to reduce contact.
They'll have another meeting next week.
