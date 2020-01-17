COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A stretch of I-255 will close for several months starting February 1 for construction, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Friday.
The move is part of a plan to rebuild crumbling infrastructure across the state.
The plan calls for the project to be split in two halves, and includes rehabilitating and resurfacing seven miles of the interstate between Collinsville Road and Illinois Route 15, along with bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades.
Once that stretch is complete, I-255 between I-64 and Illinois Route 15 will close for five months for similar work.
IDOT believes the entire project will be complete by November 25.
The agency says closing the interstate entirely will allow the work to be completed faster, will cost less and be safer than allowing traffic to drive through a construction site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.