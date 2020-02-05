JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that claimed a former Pevely officer illegally detained a man from Texas.
Former Officer Wayne Casey was sued by Matthew Rankin of Corpus Christi, Texas in June 2019 on allegations the officer aggressively took Casey’s phone out of his hand and threatened to arrest him after noticing he was filming him during a traffic stop. The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 16, 2019.
The lawsuit ended with a $75,000 settlement. In the settlement, the City of Pevely and Casey denied the allegations.
In May 2019, Casey was fired from the police department after a surveillance video showed him sitting in a booking area while another officer was seen assaulting a person in custody.
