ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal judge has granted preliminary approval for the settlement agreement between the Los Angeles Rams and fans who paid for personal seat licenses (PSLs).
The team, which moved to Los Angeles after the 2015 season, agreed to a $24 million settlement in November, a law firm representing some of PSL owners who sued said.
Thursday, Judge Stephen Limbaugh approved the settlement and an outline for how PSL owners will get their money back has been established.
- PSL owners will be notified individually within three weeks of the settlement, either by email, mail or media publicity. The Rams will also have to post a notification of the settlement for two consecutive weeks in an ad in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
- The court will appoint an independent company (paid by the Rams) to set up a web site for PSL owners to apply for refunds.
- PSL owners will then have to make a claim to get their portion of the settlement.
Fans who dropped their season tickets, but never received a cancellation notice are still eligible for the settlement. Those who received a cancellation notice are not.
The licenses were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the stadium lease at the former Edward Jones Dome.
The case involves more than 20,000 ticket accounts. The lawsuit sought a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.
