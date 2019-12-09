MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Mehlville School District principal responded to parents after a ‘culturally sensitive’ assignment was given to fifth graders last week.
Blades Elementary School Principal Jeremy Booker said the assignment was part of a social studies class meant to address market practices that influenced early settlement in America.
One of the 12 questions read as follows:
“You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers. You begin to get involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves.
Set your price for a slave. _____________ These could be worth a lot.
You may trade for any items you’d like.”
In a letter to parents and Blades staff, Booker said the assignment was completed during class time and students were asked to consider how plantation owners traded for goods and slaves.
The 11 other questions asked about pricing grain, apples, milk, fish and other products.
You can look at the entire assignment here.
Booker said he talked to the teacher to discuss the purpose of the assignment.
“The assignment was culturally insensitive,” Booker said. “The teacher has expressed significant remorse.”
The assignment included a reflection section where students were asked about their thoughts on a free market economy and whether they would consider themselves wealthy.
The teacher was placed on administrative leave Monday night.
“The school district is continuing to investigate this event,” Booker said. “I am working with district leadership to provide all Blades teachers and staff with professional development on cultural bias in the near future.”
