ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some cleaning companies are answering the call to fight COVID-19, and one is sanitizing fire and police departments free of charge.
Servpro has several offices in the St. Louis area and have dozens of workers working long hours, including overnight, to help first responders at no charge.
Wednesday morning, crews were cleaning and sanitizing the fire house at the Lemay Fire Protection District in south St. Louis County.
“Between police and fire departments we've probably done over 15 at this point,” said Kelly Kordick with Servpro.
They’ve also disinfected around 100 vehicles over the past six days.
“I think the last thing we need to have is have first responders worry about things like that,” said Kevin Thole who also works at the company. “[We want to] just give them peace of mind.”
Several days ago, Servpro reached out to some departments and offered the company's services.
Departments put it on their social media and it took off.
“Then other fire departments have seen and at this point, we are getting a lot of calls to come in,” Kordick said. “They'll talk with other departments and they'll call us to have it done.”
The work is being done at several departments around the area and the company says it will do more.
“We can do all the metro St. Louis area,” Thole said. “If they reach out to us, we may put you in contact with a different franchise, but if they reach out to us we’ll make sure you get assistance in St. Louis area.”
Thole said the company has been getting calls from people asking what they can do for sanitizing their own homes.
He said whatever you use, make sure it's EPA approved, a list of which is on the CDC website. You can also look on the label of products to see if it says it's approved for use against "human coronavirus."
