ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – On Saturday, St. Louis will hold a ‘Salute to the Troops’ at Fair Saint Louis to thank service members at home and abroad.
Around 300 service members and their families will receive VIP treatment at the fair, which includes gift bags, drinks and a dinner.
Thousands of American flags will be passed out so fairgoers can show their appreciation to those service members.
Then, around 4:30 p.m., a ceremony will take place on the main stage and will be followed by the final Boeing Air Show of the fair.
