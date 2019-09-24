ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro’s Call-A-Ride service, which is offered to people with disabilities, is suspended Tuesday.
Metro said the reason for the suspension is because they are having server issues. The issues have made data and passenger information unavailable.
Call-A-Ride is for people who rely on Metro but disabilities prevent them from using public transportation.
While service is suspended, Metro Call-A-Ride will still assist customers with critical care needs like dialysis and chemotherapy. Those who need that service should call 314-982-1505 to set up their trip.
