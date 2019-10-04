NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com)— One person was hospitalized following an early morning crash Friday in North City, according to officials.
Emergency responders arrived to the area of N. Broadway and Christian just before 6:30 a.m. for a multi-car crash.
At least one person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No additional information has been released at this time.
Accident Reconstruction was requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.