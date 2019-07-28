FRANKLIN COUNTY(KMOV.com) --- A St. Clair, Mo. man was injured after two boats crashed while traveling on the Meramec River Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Shoal Runner and a Weldcraft were both heading downstream around 6:15 p.m. near the 720 block of Meramec Shores when the Weldcraft made a sudden left turn in front of the other vessel as they approached a gravel bar.
Officials said the Shoal Runner was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the other vessel.
Jared Benson, 31, was inside the boat that was struck and suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released at this time.
