HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Both directions of Interstate 55 are closed near Hamel, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police Department said a crash occurred on northbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 28 before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said it was a "serious injury crash" but did not release any additional information. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw two ARCH Medical Helicopters that had landed at the location. At least one person was seen being loaded into an air ambulance.
Traffic in both directions is stopped while emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic delays through the area and reroute if possible.
This story will be updated as information develops.
