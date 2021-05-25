SB I-270 Ramp Closure

A crash closed the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 270 from the St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday around noon.

 MoDOT

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash closed the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 270 from the St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday.

The crash closed the ramp around 12 p.m. Bridgeton Police Department Major Mark Mossotti told News 4 one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The ramp reopened to traffic before 3 p.m. No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.