BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A serious crash has snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 270 in Bridgeton.
The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on the interstate near St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
As of 7:25 a.m., traffic was reduced to one lane through the area.
According to the Bridgeton Police Department, two people suffered serious injuries in the crash.
It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed to traffic.
