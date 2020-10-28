BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A serious crash has snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 270 in Bridgeton.

The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on the interstate near St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crash on NB I-270 at St. Charles Rock Road

A crash closed all but one lane of northbound I-270 at the St. Charles Rock Road Wednesday morning.

As of 7:25 a.m., traffic was reduced to one lane through the area.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, two people suffered serious injuries in the crash. 

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed to traffic. 

