Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-270 in Maryland Heights
MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed in Maryland Heights due to a crash. 

The Maryland Heights Police Department said a 'very serious accident' occurred on I-270 just before Olive Blvd. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m.

No other information was released. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.