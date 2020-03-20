CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A major crash has closed down three lanes of southbound I-270 past Page Avenue Friday morning.
Law enforcement said drivers should expect delays as traffic backed up near McKelvey Road. Police called it a "very serious" crash.
The ramp from Highway 364 onto I-270 southbound is also closed.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene where it looks like four cars were involved in the crash. Three of the cars appear to be heavily damaged.
Law enforcement has not released any information yet on the extent of injuries.
