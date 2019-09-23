What the Cardinals did to the Cubs over the weekend at Wrigley Field was nothing short of magical. St. Louis swept the baby bears by winning four straight one-run games in enemy territory, effectively ending the Cubs' postseason hopes and perhaps delivering the final nail to the coffin of the Joe Maddon era in Chicago.
Recency bias notwithstanding, it was arguably the most dramatic and significant regular season series in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals. By the end of another thrilling comeback win Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals had clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2015, guaranteeing themselves, at a minimum, a spot in the National League wild card game. Though the accomplishment was significant, the Cardinals celebration was subdued, acknowledging the work left to be done to secure the NL Central title during the season’s final week.
The next team standing in their path is the Arizona Diamondbacks. At 80-76, the D-backs would have to run the table and get a ton of help in order to earn a wild card spot; their season is essentially over, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play spoiler. Let’s dive into the probable starters for the series to get a feel for how this might all play out:
Game 1, Monday: Adam Wainwright (13-9, 3.83 ERA) vs. Alex Young (7-4, 3.27 ERA)
Last we saw Wainwright, he was out-dueling one of the best pitchers on the planet as the Cardinals beat Max Scherzer and the Nationals last Wednesday, the day before the Cubs series began. Though it would be nice to see Wainwright continue his momentum from that game, there’s an important difference between his seven innings with one unearned run on Wednesday and the circumstances he’ll face Monday: the venue.
While Wainwright has been lights out this season at Busch Stadium, posting a 2.08 ERA in 15 starts, his ERA in road games is nearly four runs higher, at 6.03. It’s inexplicable, but Wainwright has clearly been more comfortable pitching at home this season. Though the numbers are what they are, it’s possible he’s worked past his road woes, as Wainwright’s last start away from Busch was a seven-inning gem against the Pirates on September 7. Additionally, Waino hasn’t pitched at Chase Field yet this season, and his numbers there for his career are relatively strong (3.48 ERA in seven games). If he can channel whatever he found working for him in that game in Pittsburgh, perhaps he can put the road struggles permanently behind him on Monday.
On the other side, the Cardinals will get their first look at rookie D-backs hurler Alex Young, who has been a fixture in the Arizona rotation since arriving on the scene at the end of June. The 26-year-old left-hander has whittled his ERA down from 4.07 to 3.27 over his last five starts, but has been haunted by seven unearned runs in that span. Given the Cardinals’ occasional trouble with never-before-seen starters, I’d expect Young to eke out a characteristic five-plus innings, allowing only a run or two before turning things over to the bullpen.
Game 2, Tuesday: Jack Flaherty (10-8, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mike Leake (12-11, 4.38 ERA)
Jack Flaherty has been on an absolute rampage since early July, proving to everyone that his name belongs right smack dab in the middle of the ‘best pitcher in baseball’ conversation. Flaherty’s ledger in 14 starts since July 7 now stands at 92.1 innings with 113 strikeouts and a Gibson-esque 1.07 ERA. During this stretch, Flaherty has left behind his early season struggles and dominated the competition, lowering his ERA nearly two full runs from 4.90 to 2.96. His most recent feat was besting Kyle Hendricks with eight innings of one-run ball at Wrigley on Thursday. Though a rough appearance by Carlos Martinez cost Flaherty a well-earned W, his performance in a raucous environment on national television left nothing to be desired. He set the tone for a profitable weekend for the Cardinals in Chicago, and as the ace of the staff, there’s no doubt he’ll be intent on keeping the pedal down when he takes the ball Tuesday.
Flaherty will face former Cardinal Mike Leake in a match-up that favors St. Louis. Though Leake has the ability to rise to the moment and shut down the opposition--he nearly threw a no-hitter for the Mariners back in July--he’s trended toward his personal norm recently, which is to log six-plus innings and consistently teeter on a quality start by allowing between two and four runs. That’s the quintessential Mike Leake start. I expect him to pitch another six or seven innings for the D-backs to post a quality start Tuesday, perhaps motivated by facing a team for which he didn’t particularly enjoy playing.
Still, whatever Leake accomplishes Tuesday, you won’t find me predicting Flaherty to do anything less. The Cardinals should have the edge in this one.
Game 3, Wednesday: Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.68 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (12-14, 4.31 ERA)
Available exclusively on YouTube, Wednesday afternoon’s game could theoretically be an opportunity for the Cardinals to clinch the division, if things break right for St. Louis and wrong for Milwaukee Monday and Tuesday (the Brewers play the Reds this week, and trail the Cardinals by three games with both teams having six to play; the Cards would actually clinch by Tuesday night if they win twice and the Brewers lose twice). Michael Wacha is expected to get the ball Wednesday. He’s been solid yet uninspiring over his last eight starts, compiling a 2.52 ERA in 35.1 innings but going deeper than five innings in just one of those games. While it puts strain on the bullpen to need to fill four or five innings on days Wacha starts, the veteran has at least been more consistent of late, avoiding some of the disastrous outings that plagued him earlier in the year.
If the Cardinals can get to D-backs starter Merrill Kelly early and often Wednesday, it could take the pressure off both Wacha and the bullpen behind him. The 30-year-old rookie has been stingy in September, posting a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings across four starts. He lost to the Cardinals his only time facing them back on July 13 in St. Louis, allowing four runs (just one earned) in five innings.
Series Prediction: Wainwright's been good enough recently that it's conceivable he would buck his season-long trend of trouble on the road; I think he'll manage a quality start, six innings and two or three runs. Let's say he goes deeper into Monday's game than Young does for Arizona, but that Waino will be in line for the loss when he departs. It could take some more late-inning heroics to secure a win in Game 1. Wednesday's game could get a little goofy, and will end up as the highest-scoring game of the series. But with Flaherty going in Game 2, the Cardinals should find a way to earn him the win he should have gotten in Chicago. They'll also manage to escape the desert with one of the other two games, making for yet another series win on their way to their first division crown in four years.
Also of note: Goldschmidt's return
This week will mark the first time that Paul Goldschmidt returns to Arizona as a visiting player after being traded to the Cardinals this past winter. Goldschmidt was the centerpiece of the Diamondbacks since bursting onto the scene in 2011. Believing the organization would be better off using Goldy as a trade chip than to invest in him with a long-term extension, Arizona made the difficult decision to trade him to St. Louis for Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver in December.
Weaver paid immediate dividends for the D-backs early this season (4-3, 2.94 ERA), but has missed most of the year due to injury. He's expected to make a start before the year ends, but it won't be against St. Louis. Kelly has been a revelation offensively, slashing .246/.349/.485 with 18 home runs in 352 plate appearances.
