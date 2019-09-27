Remember Sunday night? The Cardinals had just disposed of the Cubs for a four-game sweep at Wrigley, eliminating them from contention in the NL Central. Sure, the Brewers were keeping pace, but they were a full 3.0 games behind St. Louis for the division lead. The Cardinals were set to visit the non-contending Diamondbacks for a weekday series, with visions of clinching by Wednesday dancing in their heads. The world was a much simpler place.
Now? There’s nothing simple about what lies before them this weekend when they face those same Cubs.
The Cardinals dropped two of three to Arizona, while the Brewers stayed hot and swept the Reds. Just one game separates the two teams in the standings as the Cubs come to town hoping to spoil St. Louis' fun.
Having been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs already, the Cubs and Joe Maddon don’t plan to field their ‘A-lineup’ this weekend for the three-game set against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. In theory, that’s a nice boon to the Cardinals chances to hold off the hard-charging Brewers for the NL Central crown. But the Cubs threw their best at St. Louis last weekend, and it didn’t really matter. Baseball’s a funny game; there’s no reason the opposite can’t be true this time around. Even though it looks good on paper that Chicago will be running its JV squad onto the field this weekend, the Cardinals can ill afford to get complacent at this juncture.
The Brewers haven’t lost since September 18, rattling off seven straight wins amid a run that has seen Milwaukee claim 18 of its last 20 contests to close within one game of the Cardinals in the standings. When Christian Yelich went down with a fractured kneecap just five games into that stretch, it’s as if it strengthened the team’s resolve and its desire to disprove the notion that the Brewers would be lost without their MVP. Well, that and the fact that a series with St. Louis was the only time during this run that Milwaukee had to face a playoff-bound opponent.
If you’re the Cardinals, hoping to see the Brewers actually lose a game for once, the slate doesn’t get any more promising from here. This weekend, the Brewers bring their average of 5.4 runs per game over the last 20 into Coors Field to take on the last-place Rockies. For their three games with the Brewers, the Rockies are expected to use starting pitchers with ERAs of 6.90, 5.68 and 6.78. At Coors Field. Hoping for the Brewers bats to suddenly go cold this weekend feels like a fruitless endeavor.
So the Cardinals have to take care of business. If the Cardinals can take two of three games from the Cubs this weekend, the worst-case scenario is a tie for the NL Central. That’s if the Brewers sweep the Rockies. In that case, both the Cardinals and the Brewers would finish at 92-70, requiring a one-game playoff for the Central. The loser would then face the Nationals in the wild card game, with the venue depending upon how Washington finishes the season.
Let’s take a look at how the pitching match-ups break down for the Cardinals this weekend.
Game 1, Friday: Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.45 ERA) vs. Alex Mills (1-0, 2.90 ERA)
Dakota Hudson’s first start against the Cubs in 2019 came last weekend at Wrigley; it wasn’t a pretty one. Hudson surrendered three runs in a marathon first inning that saw him walk four consecutive batters. He was out of the game after three innings. This time, he gets the Cubs in a more favorable environment. The Cubs have nothing to play for, meaning their fans probably won’t pack Busch Stadium at quite the same rate as they otherwise would have. If Hudson pitches well, his consideration for a possible Game 2 of the NLDS goes up; if he struggles again, the Cardinals should seriously consider Mikolas for that spot, if they end up with the luxury of choice in the matter.
The good news for the Cardinals in this game is that they’ve now seen Alec Mills. St. Louis has often struggled facing young, unknown pitchers for the first time, and that supposition held true last weekend, as Mills stymied the Cardinals four just two hits and no runs in 4.2 innings of work. With a little more familiarity in their back pocket, hopefully the Cardinals take a different approach to Mills on Friday. It’s unlikely he’ll go deep into the game either way, but if the Cardinals score a few runs off him early, they can get into the Cubs bullpen quickly and set an important tone for the entire series.
Game 2, Saturday: Adam Wainwright (14-9, 3.98) vs. Cole Hamels (7-7, 3.92)
Adam Wainwright got blitzed by the D-backs in his last start, but it was hardly too shocking considering how it coincided with Wainwright’s home/road splits throughout the season. If Saturday’s game were at Wrigley, Wainwright’s 6.22 road ERA would be a major concern. As it is, Wainwright gets the Cubs at Busch where he’ll put his 2.08 home ERA on the line. In his last three home starts, Wainwright hasn’t allowed an earned run at Busch Stadium. The last time he did was August 21, when the Brewers tagged him for five runs. That was the only home start all season in which Wainwright allowed more than three earned runs. There’s no reason to expect anything different in what could, in a worst-case scenario world, be the final start at Busch Stadium of Wainwright’s career on Saturday (for a variety of reasons, I don’t think it will be).
The Cardinals were supposed to face Cole Hamels last weekend, but Hamels ended up being scratched from the start due to left shoulder fatigue. Apparently healthy enough to go this time around, Hamels will be viewing his last start of the season as a final showcase to all 30 MLB teams for his upcoming free agency. Hamels has faced the Cardinals twice this season, downright dominating them for two consecutive starts back in early June (15 innings, five hits allowed, zero earned runs). The shoulder issues have likely contributed to a brutal September in which Hamels has made three starts totaling just 11 innings. With plenty to prove, I expect him to go out and pitch a quality game for Chicago on Saturday.
Game 3, Sunday: TBA vs. TBA
Now if that’s not the most insightful pitching match-up I’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is.
The Cubs have said they plan to go with a bullpen game for the season’s final affair on Sunday afternoon, so the Cardinals are going to face a wide variety of arms that day. As for the Cardinals, their probable starter is dependent upon what happens Friday and Saturday; the possibilities are certainly wide-ranging.
Scenario 1: If the Cardinals enter Sunday with the division wrapped up, you could see Daniel Ponce de Leon get the start in a meaningless game. Another option would be Miles Mikolas, if the Cardinals plan to use him in Game 4 of the NLDS and would like to get him some work Sunday to keep his schedule somewhat regular. In that case, Dakota Hudson would be your Game 2 starter on the road. It’s debatable whether Hudson or Mikolas would make more sense for that spot, with the other taking Game 4 at home (with his brilliant numbers at Busch, Adam Wainwright would seem like a lock for Game 3 at Busch).
Scenario 2: If the Cardinals lead the Brewers by one game entering Sunday, the desire to use Jack Flaherty to lock down the division and avoid a potential tiebreaker Game 163 would be strong. But, so would the desire to have Flaherty ready for Game 1 of the NLDS; Mikolas as the starter in that case would be a slight risk, but it’s not like he hasn’t been strong in September, as well.
Scenario 3: If the Cardinals are tied with the Brewers in the standings entering Sunday, you’ll almost certainly see Jack Flaherty get that start. It’s not ideal to have to use Flaherty Sunday, but if a win guarantees the Cardinals would at least get the chance at double elimination (first in a possible NL central tiebreaker Monday, then if they lose that, a wild card game Tuesday), you have to play for that. Obviously, if the Cardinals win and Brewers lose in that scenario, no tiebreaker would be necessary.
Scenario 4: If the Cardinals lose Friday and Saturday, and the Brewers win, Milwaukee would lead St. Louis by a game in the division. For that scenario, the Cardinals could elect to go with Mikolas, since it would be risky to burn the Flaherty bullet when you don’t even control your own destiny. It would make sense to save Flaherty for the winner-take-all wild card game or, should fortune favor the Cardinals with a Mikolas win and a Brewers loss Sunday, the NL Central tiebreaker, when a win guarantees advancement to the NLDS in either case.
Prediction: I predict that St. Louis splits the first two, dropping the Hudson start before winning the Wainwright game. Unless the Brewers lose two in a row, that outcome would lend itself to Scenario 2 or Scenario 3 (referenced above), meaning you’ll likely see Jack Flaherty on Sunday. If that happens, I predict the Cardinals will finally give Flaherty the run support he deserves, he’ll be great once again, and the Cardinals will take two of three, finishing the regular season at 92-70. The worst-case scenario at that point is that the Brewers sweep to force a Game 163 for the NL Central at Busch Stadium, with Miles Mikolas the likely starter for St. Louis.
Now, my gut tells me the Brewers aren’t going to lose this weekend. They’re riding so hot right now, and the pitchers they’ll face in Denver this weekend are ripe for the shellacking. If the Rockies can steal even one game from Milwaukee, it would quell some of the doomsday scenarios in Cardinals Nation. At the end of the day, though, the Cardinals have to do their jobs, and let the chips fall where they may in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.