ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday announced a series of mass vaccination events in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The events, some of which were previously announced, will bring a total of approximately 16,000 vaccine doses to the area. The newly-announced events will take place at Florissant Valley Community College, Family Area in St. Charles and Queeny Park in West St. Louis County.

Additionally, the city's first mass event is scheduled for March 25 and 26. The site, which will be based at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday of next week. Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the event each day. 12.8 percent of St. Louis City residents have received a vaccine, compared to the 19.5 vaccination rate of the state as a whole.

Thursday, March 18 at the St. Charles Family Arena: The event will be drive thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here.

The county anticipates administering 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The event is by appointment only.

Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.

Tuesday, March 23, Wednesday, March 24 at Florissant Valley Community College: As many as 2,000 teachers could get vaccinated next week, as the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is hosting a mass vaccination event for school personnel. Officials said the event will be supported by the Missouri National Guard and employees of all county schools - public, private and parochial - are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list. Several thousand education staff have already signed up.

Thursday, March 25 at Family Arena: 2,000 doses will be given out from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those wanting to sign up can register here.

Thursday, March 25, and Friday March 26 in Forest Park: The site, which will be based at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday of next week. Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the event each day.

The state is working with the St. Louis City Health Department and using the state's Vaccine Navigator to identify eligible Missourians in activated phases who have previously registered and are awaiting vaccination.

Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at Queeny Park: 4,000 doses will be available over two days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greensfielder Recreation Complex at the park. There will be 2,000 doses administered each day, and those who want to be vaccinated can register here.