SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City man says someone is repeatedly vandalizing several cars in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Jeff Branham told News 4 his car and several others near his home at the intersection of Walsh and Delor were first vandalized at the beginning of November. They were then hit again twice this week.
He says the mysterious vandal is slashing tires and spray painting cars.
“They didn’t write any messages. They didn’t write any words. It was just a line across people’s doors," said Branham. “The spray paint doesn’t stop me from driving somewhere. It’s annoying to have it there but the tires it’s really harmful it’s really damaging.”
Branham paid about $250 this week to replace two of his tires that were slashed only to have another two slashed a couple days later.
“I’m a disabled combat veteran. I have mental disabilities from being deployed in a combat zone and my income is less than $2,000 a month so it’s not enough to replace tires every two days," said Branham.
Branham says one of his neighbors won't park there anymore and plans to move because of the repeated vandalism.
“I think some criminal, low-life loser is going around destroying tires in this area and I think they need to get a hobby," said Branham.
Branham says he filed three police reports and is considering putting up his own cameras to catch the vandal.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis City police about the issue and is waiting to hear back.
