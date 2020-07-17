ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 told you about a mother/son duo known as the 'serial squatters' earlier this year. Now we’ve tracked them down in Atlanta.
We introduced you to Barbarita Jimmerson and her son Jordan Harris in February. It’s fair to say they didn’t enjoy meeting News 4 Investigator Chris Nagus.
The pair has been dubbed 'serial squatters' because law enforcement says they enter into purchase agreements for homes but with a provision that lets them move in before closing in exchange for rent. They are facing 16 lawsuits.
We found out the two never paid rent or attempted to close.
Earlier this year we talked to Jeff Coffman who said he’s a victim of these serial squatters. Now five months later, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office told him Jimmerson and Harris are being criminally charged with 16 counts.
“I honestly thought this was a lost cause and that this was just brushed under the rug,” Coffman said. “I’m not unhappy. Just really nobody wins here.”
00:58 they were very knowledgeable with it, there was no indication of deception.
Coffman said he lost thousands of dollars because the two never paid rent and he eventually had to have them evicted.
The attorney general’s office said Harris worked with multiple lenders to get pre-approval letters but provided false information about his employment, income and assets.
According to the new charging documents, the pair left town and moved to Woodstock, Georgia, near Atlanta.
Among the charges they face are counts of deceptive business practice and stealing by deceit.
Anyone who thinks they are a victim of these two should reach out to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
