ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators in the Metro East confirm a serial robber is behind bars following a high-speed chase through the bi-state area.
Lieutenant Wayne White with the Glen Carbon Police Department said it started Wednesday night in the Walmart parking lot. According to White, a 45-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint near her car. News Four spoke with a witness, who wishes to remain anonymous.
“She told us that this guy stole her purse and we just went straight after him,” the witness said.
The man said instead of parking, he pulled out of the parking lot and started chasing the suspects at over 100 miles per hour. Investigators confirm the suspect driving was Benjamin Smith and the passenger was Earl Barber. The witness said as he and his friend approached highway 59 and 270, one of the suspects started shooting.
“I just saw a black glove with a pistol poke out the window and my buddy yelled gun and I slammed on the brakes and it jerked the car off the road and he started shooting at us,” the witness said.
Officers from multiple area departments chased Earl and Barber for nearly 20 minutes through the Metro East into the St. Louis area. The chase came to a brief halt near Spanish Lake in North County. Investigators said Barber got out of the car and started running from officer. According to investigators, a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy, with 11 years of experience, shot Barber. Investigators said Smith continued driving but was taken into custody a few minutes later.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged each suspect with two felony counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, as well as one count of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Smith received an additional charge of aggravated fleeing of a police officer. Barber is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. He will be taken to jail and held on a $350,000 bail. Smith’s bail stands at $250,000.
Lieutenant White said Barber is allegedly behind several other armed robberies in Collinsville and Edwardsville, Illinois.
“It’s a big win because, bottom line, we’re not the only jurisdiction he’s been doing this in and he’s become very emboldened and now that we have him behind bars he’s not able to do this anymore,” he said.
The 45-year-old woman robbed in the Walmart parking lot reportedly has minor injuries and is expected to be ok.
