BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are looking for a man who is suspected of driving off without paying for gas on multiple occasions.
Authorities said the suspected serial gas thief fueled up at Ballwin gas stations and then drove off without paying on five different occasions.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.
