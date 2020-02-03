Serial gas thief

Police in Ballwin are asking for help identifying a man suspected of fueling up his vehicle and driving off on multiple occasions. 

 Ballwin Police Department

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are looking for a man who is suspected of driving off without paying for gas on multiple occasions.

Authorities said the suspected serial gas thief fueled up at Ballwin gas stations and then drove off without paying on five different occasions.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

