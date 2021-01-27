FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged for a series of burglaries Wednesday after his 50th arrest in Franklin County.
Washington, Missouri police officials said 36-year-old Nicholas Beanblossom was arrested and charged for breaking into four garages along the riverfront of the Missouri River. Beanblossom has been arrested 49 times before and has seven pending criminal cases, according to police.
He was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of felony stealing and possession of burglary tools. A judge set his cash only bond at $175,000.
