CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Keith Wildhaber, who won a $19 million discrimination lawsuit saying he was passed over for promotion because he is gay, will be the first commander of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Diversity and Inclusion Unit.
Wildhaber was also promoted to lieutenant.
“The police department must demonstrate to our officers and to our community that we prioritize diversity and inclusion,” Police Chief Jon Belmar said. “Creating this unit will help to formalize those priorities in our decision-making and will guide our work to improve public safety in St. Louis County.”
The unit will review policies, procedures, and practices to identify areas of opportunity and deficiency related to diversity. It will also develop metrics to measure the effectiveness of the diversity and inclusion programs.
Lieutenant Wildhaber will be the unit’s first commander and report to the chief of police.
“I look forward to working with Lieutenant Wildhaber in his new role, and the success of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit, and other initiatives that continue to improve our Department,” Belmar said.
