ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The four recently-appointed commissioners on the St. Louis County Police Board gathered for a board meeting for the first time Thursday and recognized the promotion of Police Lieutenant Keith Wildhaber.
Wildhaber won his lawsuit with department after a jury agreed he had been passed over for promotion because he was gay. He won nearly $20 million in the lawsuit.
Wildhaber will now head the Diversity and Inclusion Unit for the St. Louis County Police Department.
“I look forward to working with Lieutenant Wildhaber in his new role, and the success of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit, and other initiatives that continue to improve our Department,” Police Chief Jon Belmar said.
The unit will review policies, procedures, and practices to identify areas of opportunity and deficiency related to diversity. It will also develop metrics to measure the effectiveness of the diversity and inclusion programs.
It's still unclear how the unit will operate exactly.
READ: Sergeant who won gay discrimination lawsuit to lead police department's diversity unit
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the unit needs to develop and the County Police Department is looking at other departments around the country.
"Review policies that are already in place and try to compare those to best practices in other communities and make sure ... our officers are all ... on same team," Page said.
The county could not say how many other police departments have Diversity and Inclusion Units but did say it is something of a rarity in law enforcement in the Midwest.
