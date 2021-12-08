WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) -- Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will close it's original location in Webster Groves and move to a larger space in The Grove at 4400 Manchester Road.
Owner Beckie Jacobs opened the ice cream shop on Big Bend Boulevard in 2003. The new location will provide additional space for expanded hours and an expanded menu including coffee, pastries and spirited shakes.
The hope is to open in spring of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.