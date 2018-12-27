ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Seoul Taco will be adding a third St. Louis-area location, with a restaurant opening in the Grove in 2019.
Owner David Choi made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. The new restaurant will be located inside the Chroma apartment building in the 4000 block of Chouteau.
“As we continue to grow the Seoul Taco brand, it is important to that we are staying connected to our St. Louis roots,” said Choi in a release.
The Korean-Mexican casual restaurant started as food truck in St. Louis before Choi opened a location in the Delmar Loop and Chesterfield. There are also locations in Champaign, Columbia, Mo. and Chicago.
