ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police will undergo sensitivity training following allegations that some current and former officers posted racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements on Facebook.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said Tuesday that the training will start next week with the department's sergeants. Gradually, the rest of the police force will receive the training.
The announcement came a day after the police department said its internal affairs division would investigate the Facebook posts. Edwards added that he believed that objectionable posts had declined among police and other city employees after the city toughened its social media policy last September.
Since late 2017, several city workers have been disciplined, including two public safety employees who were fired. He wouldn't comment on whether any were police officers.
