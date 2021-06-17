ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lance Huff is a retired senior citizen living in St. Louis and hasn't had air conditioning because thieves stole the copper from his outdoor condenser. The recent hot weather has made conditions difficult inside his house.
"Basically it's been rough. Hot, very hot," Huff said. He's on a fixed income and can't afford the repairs or a window unit air conditioner. The only one he could find cost $700.
Huff's daughter heard that he might be able to get some help from Cool Down St. Louis, so she reached out. The founder of Cool Down St. Louis, Gentry Trotter, said too often seniors who have their air conditioner go out will try to tough it out and not reach out for help.
"When you're a senior don't try to beat the heat. The heat will beat you," said Trotter.
Huff qualified for help and a group of firefighters with the St. Louis Fire Department brought a window unit air conditioner to his home and installed it for him.
"I think that's a wonderful thing they've done," Huff said.
Only seniors and those who are physically disabled qualify for a free air conditioner or fan. The organization also has a program to provide energy assistance but it's limited to those with a low or moderate income.
You can learn more at cooldownstlouis.org.
